Timothée Chalamet Won Everyone's Heart When He Dabbed After Winning This Award

Last night, Timothée Chalamet celebrated winning best male lead for his role in Call Me By Your Name at the Independent Spirit Film Awards. Overcome with excitement, the rising star showed his appreciation by dabbing.
Chalamet has been a crowd favorite since his breakout roles in two of 2017's most beloved films, Call Me By Your Name and Ladybird. He has captured the affections and award nominations of the world over with his enthusiastic and unaffected interviews, his genuine fanboying over our favorite celebrities, and the fact that he is just so very talented. Consider us charmed.
Advertisement
At the Independent Spirit Film Awards, Chalamet was once again a prominent fixture. Co-hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney called the actor out for his fashion choices which included an oversized white shirt with an embroidered logo over the front pocket. "Timothée, thanks for taking a break from the gas station," teased Kroll. Chalamet was also spotted FaceTiming his CMBYN co-star, Armie Hammer, who was home sick with the flu.
As he approached the stage to accept the award for Best Male Lead, overcome with appreciation for the recognition, Chalamet did a cheeky dab, because how else do you celebrate with all eyes and cameras on you in 2018?
Let's take a moment to appreciate that the announcer mentioned his high school rap persona, Little Timmy Tim, in his walk-up introduction. Not letting an opportune moment for a joke go to waste, Chalamet broke out the oldest speech technique in the book – starting with a definition. "Gasoline, or petrol, is a transparent petroleum-derived liquid that is used primarily as a fuel...I'm just kidding," he joked in response to Kroll's earlier comment. "I'm trying to really savor this moment," he adds. As he should. He has already won two Dorian awards, a Gotham award, a Hollywood Film award, as well as a slew of critics choice and film festival awards.
He is a front-runner and favorite for best actor at the Oscars,so with any luck, we will get to see another charming and endearing acceptance speech later today.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement