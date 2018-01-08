The Golden Globes is a treat, and not just because it's the first awards show of the season, or because celebrities are allowed to get drunk on national TV. It's also a chance for some of our favorite high profile people to cross paths in real life, and this year didn't disappoint.
Case in point: these pictures of Timothée Chalamet, star of Call Me By Your Name, when he realizes he is sitting one table over from the Tonya Harding, notorious 1990s figure skater, and the subject of biopic I,Tonya, nominated tonight for three Golden Globes.
While Allison Janney, who plays Lavonda Harding in the film, was up on stage accepting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, Chalamet was embarking on an emotional journey.
timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood pic.twitter.com/zCUmSDyBnt— kris (@siIkysheets) January 8, 2018
Honestly shipping Tonya Harding & Timothee Chalamet right now. I love you, 2018. pic.twitter.com/dg0OZi5HHK— Meghan O'Keefe (@megsokay) January 8, 2018
Timothée Chalamet looking at Tonya Harding is a big mood. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QPOlomgnpJ— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 8, 2018
And as if that pairing wasn't great enough, please note that Harding's actual seat mate is none other than Zac Efron — get it girl!
guarantee you he has tried to mumble something to her about the “intensity and ... inherent athleticism” of figure skating pic.twitter.com/x0CLzHg4Ay— Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) January 8, 2018
The funniest part of all this is that, as someone who just turned 22, Chalamet wasn't even yet born when Nancy Kerrigan's knee was smashed by an assailant on January 6, 1994 in Detroit, Michigan. He doesn't remember the figure skater sitting on the floor crying "Why?!" as the cameras swarmed around her; or the media frenzy that followed once the rumors surrounding Harding's own alleged involvement took form. It's a story that changed the way we consume media, and ended with Harding facing a lifetime ban from figure skating.
In keeping with the theme tonight, I,Tonya seeks to tell the story of a woman who was silenced by history. Behold the face of a young man discovering her for the first time.
Twenty-four years following a scandal that rocked the world, Margot Robbie takes on the role of figure skater Tonya Harding in a behind-the-scenes story that will have you questioning what’s real, what’s fake, and how much we truly know about the controversial figures who become cultural lightning rods. I, Tonya hits theaters January 5. Grab your tickets HERE.
