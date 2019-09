How The Tonya Harding & Nancy Kerrigan Spectacle Changed Media Forever

It all began on January 6, 1994, when Olympic hopeful Nancy Kerrigan was struck three inches above the knee with a police baton by a then-unknown assailant after she wrapped up practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. In the beginning, journalists— like always— focused on the hard facts about the crime . The most salacious thing was that it might have been a copycat crime,that had occurred against tennis star Monica Seles nine months prior. Over the next few weeks, odd details started to leak. On January 24, Time published a three-page cover story headlined “Ice Follies” which gave a blow by blow account of the details of the attack and asked bold questions. Above the story hung the sentence, “Would you break some legs for $65,000?” in bold red type. But by the time the Lillehammer Winter Olympics began a month after, people were more interested in the motive: “Tonya’s Deal” blared the headline in Newsweek on February 21, 1994, an article that rushed past the inciting incident and instead began to turn the story into a fable, and the two skaters into its main characters, while it was all still happening.