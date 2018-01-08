18 Drunk Celebrity Moments You Have To See

There's an unwritten rule in the celebrity handbook that, if invited to attend the Golden Globes, one must blackout or get out. It's Hollywood's sloppiest night, after all!
What exactly happens when a bunch of pretty, famous people get piled into a room to celebrate their famous faces with a boatload of free champagne? Debauchery. Refined, tinsel-tinted debauchery that will inevitably be gawked at for infinity.
More often than not, it's the winners providing the toasted toasts and laughs rather than the hosts. (Though Tina Fey & Amy Poehler do have to carry these folks through hours of schmoozing.) The following 18 moments are prime examples of that.
Then again, who knows how sloshed these folks really are. They are, at the end of the day, actors who occasionally get paid to act buzzed.