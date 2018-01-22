Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet Just Proved The Future Of Hollywood Is In Safe Hands

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet are both nominated for awards at tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards, but they already won in the category I just made up: Best Red Carpet Interview. The hectic nature of these shows can mean the chatter on the red carpet is hit or miss, but Ronan and Chalamet's thoughtful and funny banter just gave me hope for what Hollywood has in store.
The two Lady Bird co-stars talked about everything from behind-the-scenes antics on the film to the importance of Time's Up. Chalamet gushed about Ronan, saying she is one of the actors who has inspired him and helped him achieve so much at such a young age, which makes sense, because she works hard. The Irish actress had to put on an American accent for the film, and that's a lot harder than it sounds, especially because director Greta Gerwig wanted Ronan's pronunciation to sound specifically like she was from Sacramento. One of the hardest distinctions? Having to pronounce "perfect" as "perfict."
Advertisement
The subject then turned to Time's Up. Chalamet just made headlines for donating his salary from the upcoming Woody Allen movie to three different charities following controversy surrounding accusations against the director. That was more than just a gesture — Chalamet is fully dedicated to changing the culture.
"The level of campus sexual assault for people my age is the dialogue that was somewhat already happening, with the centralization and the Time's Up movement and now that it's hopefully happening at award shows like this, the conversation's getting out there, thank God," he said.
"Equality in the workplace, 50/50 by 2020, these are messages that are getting out there now."
"Equality in the workplace, 50/50 by 2020, these are messages that are getting out there now."
Both of these conversations prove how hard this generation of Hollywood is working, and this is just the beginning. At just 22 and 23 years old, Chalamet and Ronan might just be welcoming the new wave of Hollywood we've been hoping for.
Advertisement