James Ivory Is The Timothée Chalamet Stan In All Of Us

The first question that comes to mind though is simply, Ivory, where can we cop this merch? We're so ready to replace our usual white button-up or band tee with one that shows our true passions. But before we take a sharpie to one we already own, let's take a look at what's already on the market. While we comb the deep Internet for who's responsible for Ivory's, click ahead for the Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name merch you can buy right now. And if they both win tonight, now, that's a justified purchase if we've ever seen one.