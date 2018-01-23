Elio, the 17-year-old protagonist of Call Me By Your Name played by Timothée Chalamet, has a lot of feelings. Extremely thoughtful and introspective, Elio often struggles to verbally express those emotions. Instead, emotion subtly flits across his face. Chalamet's acting ability is so skilled that in a single glance, the audience understands Elio's desire and pain.
Earlier today, the Academy announced that 22-year-old Chalamet had received a Best Actor nomination for his work in Call Me By Your Name. Saoirse Ronan, only 23 years old, also received a Best Actress nomination for Lady Bird. Incredibly, this is Ronan's third nomination — she was only 13 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Atonement.
Ronan and Chalamet are young, but hardly the youngest people to be nominated in the Academy Awards acting categories. Tatum O'Neal, for example, not only was nominated when she was 10 — she won, too. While the rest of us were in middle school and high school, this is what these young actors and actresses were doing.