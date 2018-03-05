James Ivory Is The Timothée Chalamet Stan In All Of Us

All eyes are on 22-year-old Timothée Chalamet for his breakout roles in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, both of which are nominated during tonight's Oscars. In fact, Chalamet is the third-youngest actor to ever be nominated for Best Actor, and the youngest in 80 years. If you, like us, are wearing your best Timmy merch in front of your television while rooting for his win, you're not alone. Because screenwriter James Ivory, who adapted Call Me By Your Name to film, is the Timothée stan in all of us, donning a custom shirt with the young star's face on it on tonight's red carpet. And just like that, our Oscars evening has already peaked, hours before the show even starts.
In one of the last scenes in CMBYN, Chalamet's character Elio Perlman wears a shirt sporting dozens of hand-drawn faces, which launched a thousand frantic eBay searches for a dupe. Ivory's button-down of a line drawing of Chalamet's mug is a clear (black-tie-appropriate) homage to that. Ivory is also nominated tonight for Best Adapted Screenplay for CMBYN, and he told the LA Times' Tre'vell Anderson that he's giving the shirt to Timothée after tonight's festivities. Best hand-me-down ever, or best hand-me-down ever?
The first question that comes to mind though is simply, Ivory, where can we cop this merch? We're so ready to replace our usual white button-up or band tee with one that shows our true passions. But before we take a sharpie to one we already own, let's take a look at what's already on the market. While we comb the deep Internet for who's responsible for Ivory's, click ahead for the Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name merch you can buy right now. And if they both win tonight, now, that's a justified purchase if we've ever seen one.