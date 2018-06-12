Tessa Thompson's Rainbow Hair Is The Real Star Of Sorry To Bother You

Yoka tells us it wasn't only Pinterest that kept her and Thompson inspired: Riley's direction had a lot to do with it, too. Since Sorry to Bother You is loosely based on the director's real-life experiences, Detroit's final look was critical to the film. "Detroit is a person in [Riley's] world, who I don't think is quite as colorful as [the character] is, but I think a lot of her elements came from this real person that I don't know," Yoka explains. "It was clear that [Detroit] was Boots' favorite look." And keeping Thompson's natural curl was a conscious decision for both Riley and Yoka, although her day-to-day style was reliant on Thompson's intuition: "When we sat down on our test date, we didn't do any different styles, we just did the curly look that day. I said [to Tessa] that I had a feeling she would just have an idea about what she thought Detroit would want to look like every day. And that was kind of what we did."