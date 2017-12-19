Which Unicorn Hair Color Is Right For YOU?

Like clockwork, magazines publish articles on which hair shades work best for which skin tones. Most of the time, they focus on the natural range between platinum blonde and deep black. Well, this is the year of unicorn hair, and such limited advice simply won’t do. But, if you’re craving a rainbow-tinted head, it’s hard enough to decide which color to pick, let alone whether you want a pastel, a jewel tone, or an even deeper shade.
Wondering what unseen-in-nature tint would look best on you? Experts agree that, just like with natural hues, the answer is in your skin tone. Roxie Darling, a hair colorist at Hairstory Studio in New York City, advises: “Anyone can wear any color, but it’s all about placement and saturation…The way to go about this is doing something that will make you look your best.”
Interest piqued? We’ve put together a guide to finding the right bold, colorful shades for your skin tone — making you the best unicorn you can be.