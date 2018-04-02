Skip navigation!
Kate Foster
Beauty
The Right Way To Bleach Your Hair At Home
Kate Foster
Apr 2, 2018
Beauty
Which Unicorn Hair Color Is Right For YOU?
Kate Foster
Dec 19, 2017
Beauty
10 Double-Ended Beauty Products That
Actually
Work
Kate Foster
May 15, 2017
Beauty
18 Amazing Ways Rosewater Can Change Your Beauty Routine
At the first sign of the sun each year, we get totally amped to surround ourselves with all floral everything. And, while sunflowers and daisies are
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
14 Sunscreens That Actually Make Your Skin Look Better
By now, you know that wearing sunscreen every day is non-negotiable. But, are you aware that some sun-protection products can do more than shield your
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
How Accutane Changed My Life
I first developed severe acne at the horrifically awkward age of 10 — a plethora of bumps sprawling across my nose and forehead. Little did I know,
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
Does Your Skin-Care Routine Need A Makeover?
Most of us use our skin-care products the same way we did when we were 15 — face wash, moisturizer, maybe (ideally) some sunblock, then we’re out the
by
Kate Foster
Makeup
Beauty Tricks Learned From The Craziest Instagram Looks
Instagram. It’s the social media outlet that allows us to get insanely yet wonderfully personal with some of our favorite beauty heroes. It's the feed
by
Kate Foster
Makeup
The Best Matte Lipsticks,
Ever
When makeup artist Tom Pecheux spouts off beauty wisdom, you know you better listen. This time, the makeup maven — and artist for Dolce & Gabbana’s
by
Kate Foster
Beauty
How To Do Your Makeup For A Skype Interview
In this day and age, fewer and fewer job interviews are happening in person. Which is fabulous when you live in Chicago and are able to Skype-interview
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
5 Really Bad Skin Care Tips You've Probably Seen On Pinterest
When it comes to fashion tips, home decor, and even a day-brightening quote or two, Pinterest is inarguably the place to go. But, for skin care hacks? Not
by
Kate Foster
Nails
Nail Your Summer Mani-Pedi With These Scorching Shades
Summertime offers less clothing, vacations away from the cubicle, and the longest days of sunshine — all reasons to rock an IDGAF attitude and the
by
Kate Foster
Beauty
How Makeup Got Me Through A Breakup
I say this knowing full well how ridiculous it may sound: Makeup helped me get through my breakup. Lipstick helped me pick my broken heart off the
by
Kate Foster
Celebrity Beauty
#Empties From Your Favorite Beauty Editors
Being in the beauty industry comes with a myriad of perks, from hearing about products before they hit shelves to chatting up celebrities about their
by
Kate Foster
Beauty
The Best New Nail Colors For Spring
It seems like every spring, without fail, we remove our dark, vampy nail polishes, fully ready to replace them with a crop of pastels. But, if you’re
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
How To Make Your Tattoos Look Better Than Ever
Your body is a blank canvas, and choosing a design to display on it forever can be fun, exciting, and even a little scary — in the best way. But, if
by
Kate Foster
Makeup
The Products Every YouTube Beauty Guru Has In Her Arsenal
Choosing the perfect concealer or lipstick can be straight-up stressful. These days, not only do you have to reckon with hundreds of choices at the
by
Kate Foster
Beauty
Beauty Products That Will Literally Make You Warmer
It’s official: We’re totally in the thick of winter. Yep, we’ve hit that oh-so-depressing point when we’re kind of over snowball fights and ice
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
How To Get The Smoothest Legs, Ever
Winter is not exactly beauty's best friend. One of the only beauty bonuses courtesy of chilly weather: less-frequent shaving, for those of us who choose
by
Kate Foster
Nails
The No-Brainer Guide To A DIY Pedicure
The thermostat’s dipping, and we’re pulling on our winter boots. We’re practically jumping with glee over playing in the snow. But, our tootsies?
by
Kate Foster
Makeup
The Best New Ways To Clean Your Makeup Brushes
Breakouts. Poor makeup application. Ruined brushes. These are all things we’d rather dodge, right? Turns out, skimping on cleansing your makeup brushes
by
Kate Foster
Skin Care
Which Acne-Fighting Ingredient Is Right For You?
Whether you’re a longtime cystic-acne sufferer or just the victim of an occasional pimple, it seems like an innocent-enough solution to rush out to
by
Kate Foster
Nails
The Miracle Product That Saves Destroyed Nails
I remember the day I started biting my nails as if it was yesterday. A self-conscious 11-year-old, I was about to compete in my neighborhood swim
by
Kate Foster
Makeup
Sneaky Concealer Tricks To Fake A Flawless Face
Most of us could do it with our eyes closed at this point: A few carefully curated sweeps of concealer beneath the eyes and dots atop any blemishes and we
by
Kate Foster
