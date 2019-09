I ask the London-born actress which role she thinks defines her breakout into this level of attention in the industry and she says it’ll always be the on-stage musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, for which she won a Tony Award and then later a Grammy (she’s an incredible singer and will be working on an album this year too, by the way). "It changed my life here [in the UK] and it changed my life when I went to New York," Erivo explains. "It’s the catalyst that made everything work when I was here, it’s the reason I ended up doing Broadway. When I did it on Broadway it’s the reason that people saw me for film, it’s the reason I ended up doing Widows."