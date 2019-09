Why Black Panther's Record-Breaking Box Office Weekend Matters

Obviously, it's tremendously important to note that a film directed by a Black director, starring some of the best Black actors in Hollywood doesn't just interest moviegoers, it brings them out in droves. Diversity sells. Audiences are hungry for movies that reflect themselves , their communities, and the stories that they love. In a few years, we're going to look back at how Black Panther was a cultural force that caused a shift in thinking: movies featuring diverse casts are just as beloved and make just as much money. Hire diverse writers, give budgets to diverse directors, cast diverse actors, and studios will be rewarded for their efforts.