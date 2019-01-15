At this point, you probably know Hannah Brown from Colton’s Bachelor season as Miss Alabama — and she’s probably fine with that. On Instagram, Bachelor contestant Hannah B. is all about Alabama. Seriously. Her handle is @itsalabamahannah and she consistently tags her posts #alabamahannah. For the average Bachelor fan who doesn’t roll tide, her Instagram feed may be quite overwhelming, but it does give a better look into who Hannah is, from her beauty pageant life to how close she is with her family.
And now is a good time to learn a little more about Miss Alabama, because in this season’s second episode, Hannah is going to go on a one-on-one date with Colton. (Fans got a sneak peek from a preview for the episode, which she conveniently re-posted to her feed.) Their date looks a bit awkward, and maybe even a bit dramatic, as Colton can be seen uttering the words no contestant wants to hear: “If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night.” Knowing The Bachelor, though, this is merely misdirection to throw fans off, and Hannah will very likely end up opening up and getting that rose. (After all, she seems to make it pretty far judging by the trailer for the rest of the season.) But what does she have to open up about? Maybe her Instagram has some clues...
Her Fandom
Hannah is a big fan of Alabama football (natch) and she attended the University of Alabama (again, natch). She even went against her own claim to fame and suggested people record the Bachelor premiere and watch it during halftime or after the Alabama-Clemson championship game, when they aired on the same night — she's that dedicated. That said, Colton was in the NFL for two seasons, so surely football is something they can bond over.
Her Religion
View this post on Instagram
2018. you were an unexpected ride I didn’t know I was in line for?. You know, the one that made me laugh and giggle from the thrill, but equally cry and scream as the ride got scary and my stomach dropped. I was blessed in abundance this year. No doubt about that. But the ride took different turns than I expected or sometimes even wanted at the time. (crowns, cameras, and @coltonunderwood were not what I thought adulting was going to consist of, but blessed by all still the same) But the greatest thing about 2018? I finally started sitting in the front row of my own ride. I got honest. I got raw and real with myself. And I really got to know me (the good me, the bad me, and the ugly me...also the weird, crazy-fun me) so I could let other people get to know the real Han too. It’s a great victory to know WHO you are and WHOSE you are, and for that 2018, I am grateful. Thankful that the grace and mercy of my God is one thing that’ll never change with each new year. so hollla hellooo 2019 whatcha got? I’m ready! ?♀️✨??
Hannah is a devout Christian — something she mentions quite often on Instagram. Her bio reads, “I love Jesus with my whole heart,” and she in a lengthy post about the new year, she wrote, “It’s a great victory to know WHO you are and WHOSE you are, and for that 2018, I am grateful. Thankful that the grace and mercy of my God is one thing that’ll never change with each new year.”
Her Hobbies
Most of the 23-year-old's posts are, of course, about her pageant experiences. After becoming Miss Alabama, she competed in the Miss USA pageant in 2018, but didn’t place, meaning she wasn’t part of the main competition that was featured on TV. She wrote a long Instagram caption about how she felt about that setback. It reads, in part, “It’s really cool to reflect on the growth I’ve made; not placing doesn’t make me feel inferior in any way as it used to crush me; i’m proud of my performance and staying true to who I am.”
Her History With Another Bachelor Contestant
Miss North Carolina and first runner-up for Miss USA, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, is also a contestant on Colton's season of The Bachelor, but she and Hannah knew each other long before Mr. Underwood came into the picture. During the Bachelor season premiere, Hannah mentioned knowing Caelynn from the competition, but it seems they’ve hung out separately, too. And while we can't know what's coming, this is exactly the sort of connection Bachelor producers love to mine for drama as the season goes on.
Her Family
Hannah seems to be very close with her parents and brother and posts about them often. Case and point: Her caption on a photo of herself and her mom. “Happy Mother’s Day to my crazy momma...who loves me so. I can’t do this amazing life without you. Thank you for all the blessing [sic] you have worked so hard to make possible in my life — what better way to celebrate this special day then at Miss USA!" she wrote.
If Hannah does open up with Colton, as he (and every Bachelor before him) has asked, the big, emotional moment will probably involve at least one of these topics. And if Hannah doesn’t open up to the Bachelor, at least she's got some practice getting over disappointment after a tough competition. She'll be just fine.
