And now is a good time to learn a little more about Miss Alabama, because in this season’s second episode, Hannah is going to go on a one-on-one date with Colton. (Fans got a sneak peek from a preview for the episode , which she conveniently re-posted to her feed.) Their date looks a bit awkward, and maybe even a bit dramatic, as Colton can be seen uttering the words no contestant wants to hear: “If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night.” Knowing The Bachelor, though, this is merely misdirection to throw fans off, and Hannah will very likely end up opening up and getting that rose. (After all, she seems to make it pretty far judging by the trailer for the rest of the season.) But what does she have to open up about? Maybe her Instagram has some clues...