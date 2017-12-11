On January 1, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. will take the stage as the next Bachelor. He's a bit of a wild card — he hasn't been on a season of reality television since season 8 of The Bachelorette, when he vied for the heart of Emily Maynard. (Luyendyk came in second place. He was the favorite to be the next Bachelor, but he somehow evaded capture for another five years.)
Because he's been a little out of the loop, it was hard to predict who his contestants would be. Luyendyk is a bit of a mystery to Bachelor Nation, as is his taste. Luyendyk is 36 — the same age that Nick Viall was when he was the Bachelor — and a professional race car driver (and occasional realtor). The upcoming season will include travels to Fort Lauderdale, Paris, and Peru, as Luyendyk probes his inner self to fall in love.
Most importantly, he will be faced with 29 women, all of whom are interested in falling in love on television. The 29 women were introduced today exclusively on People, and, as per usual, they run the gamut. Among them, there's a sports reporter, a social media manager, and the usual array of real estate agents and realtors. Ahead, get to know the women who will vie for Luyendyk's heart in January. (That's very soon!)
Read These Stories Next: