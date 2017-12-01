ABC really wants you to get excited for the next season of The Bachelor, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. — so much so, in fact, that the network is creating a Bachelor "countdown" special that will air this month. We don't have to wait long for it, either — the special will air on December 11.
E! News has an exclusive promo for the Countdown to Arie special, which promises to give viewers a sneak peek at "his life, his new ladies, and a look at the new season to come."
"I'm ready for marriage," Luyendyk says in the preview clip. He also stands on top of a moving bicycle in the promo, which doesn't seem very safe, especially considering the fact that he's not wearing a helmet. (Neither is the woman who's trailing behind him on a bicycle of her own.) But, hey, he's a silver fox who's got tricks!
Before ABC chose him to be The Bachelor's leading man, Luyendyk starred on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. Back then, he was known informally as "the Kissing Bandit" because he stole kisses with Maynard.
Luyendyk has also earned early praise among fans because of the fact that he has a unique job. He's a race car driver who's competed in the Indianapolis 500 — now that's a profession you don't see among many Bachelor Nation members. He's also gained an early appreciation for the fact that he doesn't post sponsored content on Instagram, as other Bachelor Nation members have been wont to do. We'll have to wait until the countdown special to learn more about what he's been up to since he competed on The Bachelorette — but we're definitely intrigued.
