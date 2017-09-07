Story from TV Shows

The Women Of Bachelor Nation Are Happy That The Bachelor Is Employed For Once

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC.
If you're perplexed by the next Bachelor, you're not alone. Today, the franchise revealed that Arie Luyendyk, Jr. would be the lead of the show's 22nd season, prompting a chorus of "who?" that echoed around the world. The last time we saw Luyendyk, he was on The Bachelorette back in 2012. 2012! That's such a throwback — and precisely why the rest of the Bachelor Nation cast is optimistic about the choice. While we're still caught up in the world of Dean Unglert's Bachelor In Paradise antics and Peter Kraus' stoic silence, The Bachelor is changing course and going for someone who has since been totally removed from the world of reality TV (aside from appearances on episodes of Hell's Kitchen and the Bachelor spinoff Bachelor Pad). In fact, he even has a...wait for it...real job.
Advertisement
Rather than hawking diet products or doing Instagram stories about event openings, Luyendyk is racecar driver who, according to his website, also dabbles in real estate, giving him a serious advantage.
"Way to go @BachelorABC !!!" tweeted Danielle Maltby, who was on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. "A bachelor with a career. Congratulations @ariejr."
"I like Arie as #thebachelor," Bachelorette season 12 Evan Bass echoed. "He represents a purer time before gummies & laxative tea. (Also pls check out my new ointment line coming 2025)."
"Guys, I just went and looked at his Instagram. NOT A SINGLE SHIRTLESS PICTURE IN SIGHT. Is he even from this franchise? He's too good for us," Derek Peth joked.
Others, however, were just plain excited, included last year's Bachelor Nick Viall.
"Big congratulations to @ariejr....Good luck! #TheBachelor."
As well as the most recent Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.
"Congrats @ariejr! Wishing you all the best on your new journey #thebachelor."
"Yes! Where were you when they announced Ari Gold as the new Bachelor?" Wells, my personal vote for this year's lead, added.
"I think this is a FANTASTIC choice!!" wrote Molly Mesnick. "One of the most charismatic people I've met from the show. Go @ariejr go!!!!"
"It's about time!" Sean Lowe posted. "Couldn't have picked a better guy."
"YAY!!" Bachelor 17 alum Leslie Hughes replied. "You will [do] so amazing ! Good luck"
"So happy for you @ariejr," Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wrote. "Couldn't be more thrilled with ABC's choice!"
"This made my day!" fellow Bachelorette season 8 contestant Tony Piper wrote. "Congrats bro and Good Luck @ariejr ! Think with the right head my dude!!"
Advertisement
"I am here for this!" Dominique Alexis added. "Have y'all seen him make out on Emily's season... yea he's a gem."
And with that endorsement, season 22 can't come soon enough.
Read These Stories Next:
The Saddest Breakup Songs Of All Time
Male Comic Shares Dick Pics, Instagram Doesn't Seem To Notice
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series