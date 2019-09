The Women Of Bachelor Nation Are Happy That The Bachelor Is Employed For Once

If you're perplexed by the next Bachelor, you're not alone. Today, the franchise revealed that Arie Luyendyk, Jr. would be the lead of the show's 22nd season, prompting a chorus of "who?" that echoed around the world. The last time we saw Luyendyk, he was on The Bachelorette back in 2012. 2012! That's such a throwback — and precisely why the rest of the Bachelor Nation cast is optimistic about the choice. While we're still caught up in the world of Dean Unglert's Bachelor In Paradise antics and Peter Kraus' stoic silence, The Bachelor is changing course and going for someone who has since been totally removed from the world of reality TV (aside from appearances on episodes of Hell's Kitchen and the Bachelor spinoff Bachelor Pad). In fact, he even has a...wait for it...real job.