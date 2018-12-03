The Bachelor has gone Apatow. The show's latest poster features Colton Underwood in something that looks suspiciously like the poster for The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Apatow himself shared the image on his Twitter and Instagram, noting, "I don't remember Steve [Carell] having pecs."
Underwood, 26, revealed this year on The Bachelorette that he happens to be a virgin. A lot was made of this, and, just a few months later, he ascended to the Bachelor throne. Now that he's in the titular role, the virgin jokes have started rolling. The tagline for the season, which premieres on January 7, is "What does he have to lose?" And now, there's The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Apatow's '00s comedy featured Steve Carell as the titular virgin. He got his chest waxed. He invoked the name of Kelly Clarkson! He tried in vain to sleep with Elizabeth Banks. He eventually fell in love with Catherine Keener. It's a good movie — now, somehow, it's been associated with The Bachelor.
Underwood, for his part, joked on Twitter that he may have to get his chest waxed, now that he's playing into the plot of The 40-Year-Old Virgin. If he does, then he must — must — call out for Kelly Clarkson.
The Bachelor will air on ABC on January 7; there are more virgin jokes to come.
