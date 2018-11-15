While everyone is counting down the days until Christmas, Bachelor Nation is welcoming the return of a different season. The first promo for Colton Underwood's turn on The Bachelor just dropped, and it's getting everyone warm and fuzzy for another winter of reality TV antics that will officially begin on Monday, January 7.
And we're not the only ones feeling warm and fuzzy. In the 30-second clip, Underwood cuddles with a litter of adorable puppies who tackle him to the ground with roses in their mouths. Sounds like the first episode of The Bachelor, TBH.
Host Chris Harrison also tweeted out a treat for the new season, giving fans their first look at the poster.
Advertisement
"What does he have to lose?" the tagline asked, not-so-subtly referencing Underwood's much-talked-about virginity.
A lil gift for #BachelorNation today. Colton’s journey to find love begins Mon Jan 7th #TheBachelor Here’s an exclusive look at this season’s poster pic.twitter.com/SwrAGWdym4— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 15, 2018
Underwood came fourth in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, and went on to have a stint on spinoff Bachelor In Paradise before earning his time in the official Bachelor spotlight. Playtime is over, and as the promo says, "Colton's looking for more than just puppy love." But, still, let's take a look at that puppy love below:
Advertisement