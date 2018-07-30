Since most of the drama on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette actually occurred after the show aired, tonight's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode will finally give us some of the dishy confrontations we've been craving. However, it apparently also includes an unfortunate moment involving Colton Underwood. According to Variety, contestant Jean Blanc made a jab at Underwood for being a virgin, something that's unnecessarily been a point of tension this season.
While the details of the instance aren't entirely clear, Variety reports that at one point Jean Blanc told Underwood that he was "acting like a pussy even though you've never been inside of one."
Advertisement
Underwood spoke to Variety after the taping, saying that "It took a lot of self restraint to stay in my seat when Jean Blanc made that comment because it was something that was so uncalled for, so unnecessary, so disrespectful to not only me but everybody out there in the way he verbalized the female anatomy."
On the bright side, Underwood says his openness about his virginity has garnered more praise than derision.
"I’m so happy that I started a conversation or at least allowed people and mothers — I can’t tell you how many mothers reached out to me, how many parents, even some 20-plus-year-olds have reached out to me and said ‘Hey I’ve been in your boat before, I’ve been ashamed and thank you for being a voice,'" he continued. "I love hearing stories like that."
I know I’m not the first one to make a joke or make light of a heavy situation... it’s my way to handle certain situations. I love to resort to comedy to cover up topics that I don’t like to get serious about. On tonight’s episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up. It’s something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know. I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me. Anyone who feels like they are hiding their truth out of embarrassment or fear of being judged... I HAVE BEEN THERE. You are not alone, I have covered up my truth with lies and tried to “fit in” - while I thought fitting in was what I wanted, I’ve recently learned that being different is what I need. We all have something that we hold close to us and something that makes us unique in our own ways. I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be “different” - HERE IT IS. Be who you are. I love you all.
While Underwood's virginity may have been a big plot point on the show, it's definitely not something that should define him, nor should it be something other contestants use to put him down. We'll have to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST to see how it all unfolds.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement