The Bachelor gave a predictable swerve this past August.
It was a "swerve" because the show chose one of its most controversial contestants. It was "predictable" because the show chose one of its most controversial contestants. Colton Underwood probably wasn't meant to be such a sticking point. He was Bachelor catnip: He's a former pro football player who cried a lot. He was already semi-famous, thanks to a relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, and he had a bad habit of getting ensnared in Bachelor drama. Ergo, Colton Underwood was an ideal Bachelor, a good ole Midwestern boy who liked a velour vest and detested confrontation.
His season is bound to be interesting. With just a couple of months to go before its January premiere, ABC has only revealed a little — a little! — about the forthcoming season. Here, we'll collect all the nuggets of information we have so far.
