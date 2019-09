A Full Timeline Of Tia & Colton's Dramatic Relationship

Who won The Bachelorette? Why, Tia Booth and Colton Underwood did, purely because they're still relevant, and Becca Kufrin, like it or not, isn't. Kufrin was this season's Bachelorette , and she's officially engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, who has his own peccadillos to address. ( Read about that over here .) Booth is a physical therapist from Weiner, AK who appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor. She's thickly embroiled in Bachelor Nation, which is to say, her social media presence screams Bachelor relevance. She's also on this season of Bachelor in Paradise , where she'll attempt to find love in Bachelor Nation once more. She has a history with Underwood, which is important because he's also entrenched in Bachelor Nation. He appeared on Kufrin's season, where he wept a lot about the fact that he's a 26-year-old virgin. (He's also a former pro football player and has started a charity dedicated to research into cystic fibrosis.)