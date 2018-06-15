Bekah M. Just Called Out Tia For Secretly Dating Colton & We're Confused

She's baaaaaaack. While Bekah Martinez was a fan favorite during the last season of The Bachelor, it's been Becca Kufrin's time to shine these past few months as she chooses her future husband on The Bachelorette. Instead, Martinez has been watching from home like the rest of us, but unlike the rest of us, has some insider info that is capital "T" TEA about a certain suitor.
During the most recent episode of the series, a huge storyline involved Colton, Kufrin, and fellow former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth. Colton and Booth were a casual item before he went out for The Bachelorette, and broke it off before he decided to go on the show. Both assured Kufrin that they were totally over each other, but Martinez says otherwise, and has a photo to prove it.
"Tia+Colton: 'yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise," she wrote on Twitter. "'(we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol)."
This is accompanied by a photo of Booth sitting on Colton's lap as he wraps his arms around her waist.
First of all, shade. Second of all, I guess she and Booth didn't make up after their tiff on The Bachelor after all? Third of all, let's break this down. The photo is a grainy, zoomed-in shot of Colton and Booth snuggled up on a bench. We don't know when or where this was taken, but we do know that Bachelor In Paradise currently filming. A compelling theory is that both of these former lovebirds are on the spinoff, and that this photo of them was taken on a date where clearly some sparks had been reignited.
Regardless of the specifics, this foreshadows some bad things ahead for Kufrin, who admitted last week that she was developing some serious feelings for the contestant. As for Martinez, if there's any other tea we need to know, let's hope she keeps us in the loop.
