Tia chats with Becca re: Colton’s history, and the truth, as usual, isn’t as interesting as was promised. According to Tia, she and Colton kissed a little, nothing more. He ended things because he applied for The Bachelorette. He may have assumed that Tia would be the Bachelorette. After that, he and Tia didn’t correspond. Now, he’s on the show, and dating a good friend of Tia’s. None of this is exactly promising, but Becca plows through the drama to make a connection with Colton anyway. She likes him. Maybe it’s the velour vest he wore in the premiere episode? "Honest" Colton gets the rose for being open and vulnerable with Becca.