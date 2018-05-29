Colton Underwood wore a velour vest on last night's episode of The Bachelorette. He also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Aly Raisman, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast and activist. Underwood got some attention in 2016 when he made a very public overture towards Raisman. He asked Raisman out via YouTube, and they dated for about six months. The duo made a couple of red carpet appearances together, including one at the 2017 Golden Globes. They maintained a long distance relationship, though — at the time, Underwood was playing for the Oakland Raiders. (He no longer plays for the NFL. As per last night's episode, Underwood is all about his cystic fibrosis foundation these days.)
"Between events, and her traveling and me traveling right now, even the first night we went on the date, it just works out," Underwood told EW in January 2017.
Raisman added that one training season started for Underwood, she would start traveling to him. It was about the "little things," Raisman concluded.
Raisman and Underwood broke up in August of 2017. "We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare," Underwood told the Peoria Journal Star.
Underwood is now competing with 21 other men for the heart of Becca Kufrin. One such other man is Clay Harbor, another former NFL player. There's also a fitness trainer (as per usual) and a number of very athletic men.
And then, there's John Graham, the fifth employee of Venmo, the very company viewers used to send Kufrin money in March of this year.
