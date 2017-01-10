People often complain that long-distance relationships are too hard to survive, but not for Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood. He resides in San Jose, while she's from Massachusetts, according to Entertainment Weekly. At the Golden Globes, the Olympic gymnast and NFL player described how they've managed to stay together despite that, People reports. "Between events, and her traveling and me traveling right now, even the first night we went on the date, it just works out," he said. She added that whoever has the least hectic schedule will make accommodations. "He’s already started training and stuff. So once April comes around, I’ll have to slow down and come to [him] more," she said. And they make good use of every spare minute they have, Underwood said. "She has such a busy schedule that there’s something always on our schedule, always on our agenda, that anytime we can make something like this that is on our schedule into a little date or or time, it’s great." Even when they're not in the same place, they stay connected by sending each other presents. He's gotten her a fruit basket, while she sent him a care package after he got surgery. It's all about the "little things," she concluded.
