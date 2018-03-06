Following her hour-long breakup that aired during last night's episode of The Bachelor, fans are sending literal money to Becca Kufrin. Instagram user @kevinballa33 noticed that Kufrin's Venmo was piling up with donations from friendly fans, all of them hoping to alleviate her Bachelor-related pain. Fans are sending money for drinks, Uber rides, and future vacations.
"For the Uber ride to pawn that ring," one user suggests. (Alas, Kufrin can't keep the ring. Bachelor contestants can only keep the bling if they stay together for two years. But maybe production let her keep it in this case?) Yet another suggested she buy matches so she can light her scrapbook afire.
Others are just sending tipsy solidarity, e.g. "You are such a class act!! Sending drunk and love from Florida." A couple of users note that they joined Venmo exclusively to send moolah to Kufrin. There's love from Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, Boston, and California — Bachelor Nation has organized in full financial support of Kufrin.
And, hey, look! There are already Bachelorette hopefuls. One Venmo user composed a quick poem for Kufrin. It goes as follows:
"Roses are red, violets are blueArie's a dick, this much is true Go grab a drink and celebrate Cuz damn girl you'd make one helluva date."
Maybe he'll be the Shawn Booth to Kufrin's Kaitlyn Bristowe.
After a relatively boring season, Kufrin emerged as a somewhat sane — and likeably — person. She "won" the season when Arie Luyendyk, Jr. proposed to her, a segment that also aired last night. Weeks later, though, Luyendyk had second thoughts and he ended his engagement to Kufrin during a "happy couples" weekend in Los Angeles. During their breakup, Luyendyk was awkward and seemingly unsympathetic to his newest ex. He didn't cry, and wouldn't leave when Kufrin repeatedly asked him to. At one point, she remarked, "I'm not gonna hug you goodbye" when it looks like Luyendyk was approaching for one. She may not be engaged, but Kufrin is the victor of The Bachelor season 22, and she deserves a healthy cash payout. Thanks to Venmo, she got it! Kufrin, take that cash and build your pet corgi a puppy palace. Just a suggestion.
Refinery29 has reached out to Kufrin for comment.
