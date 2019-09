While watching the latest season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , we rarely learn much about the contestants on the actual show. In fact, it's more often that we discover all their deepest, darkest secrets off-air and online, like this season's Garrett and his suspicious Instagram activity or Colton's connection to three-time gold medal Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman . But we don't care about that — at least, not right now. Instead, we're focusing on Jean Blanc, 31, Colognoisseur.