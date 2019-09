Bekah might not be over Tia's mainpulation, but she is definitely over Arie. In hindsight, the former Bachelor contestant doubts they would have been well-suited for each other. She's taken a break from dating since leaving the show and recently revealed the real reason she went on the show in the first place. The Bachelor for season 22 was originally meant to be Peter Kraus from season 13 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up backing out . "I'm not joking, when I drove to the casting call I was hung over. I had been up since 4 o'clock in the morning the night before and I was driving to Orange County and I'm like, 'This is for Peter!' I kept telling myself that," Martinez admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.