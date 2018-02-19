Bekah M. is still mad about how she was kicked off The Bachelor, but she has moved on from Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and might have her sights set on another guy from Bachelor Nation.
Bekah M. caught the attention of Bachelor fans and fellow contestants early on for being only 22-years-old at the time of filming. Given that Arie is 36, the age difference became a point of contention which Bekah believes gave her an unfair disadvantage. "I’ve never gotten so much judgment in my life about how old I am," she told People. While she might have been the youngest contestant that season, she wasn't the only one in her early twenties. When Bekah left the show, she points out that there were still contestants nine years younger than Arie.
Advertisement
It doesn't sound like she's super cool with Tia Booth, either, whose convo Arie about her age in relation to her readiness to get married. "All of Tia’s time and energy was focused on talking about me in a way that I felt was very unjustified," she explained. She had hoped that she would be able to let it go with time. "It sucked." Guess they aren't friends after the show!
Bekah might not be over Tia's mainpulation, but she is definitely over Arie. In hindsight, the former Bachelor contestant doubts they would have been well-suited for each other. She's taken a break from dating since leaving the show and recently revealed the real reason she went on the show in the first place. The Bachelor for season 22 was originally meant to be Peter Kraus from season 13 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up backing out. "I'm not joking, when I drove to the casting call I was hung over. I had been up since 4 o'clock in the morning the night before and I was driving to Orange County and I'm like, 'This is for Peter!' I kept telling myself that," Martinez admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.
She may not be the only one catching feels. Peter told Entertainment Tonight just weeks earlier that Bekah M. had caught his eye while she was on the show. When ET told her, she seemed surprised and unsure if she should reach out. "I don't know," she told the outlet. "That's a little ridiculous. I'm sure he gets lots of offers on a daily basis."
Advertisement
Will she reach out? Maybe hit him up on Instagram? Or will we have to wait until Bachelor in Paradise to see them hook up?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement