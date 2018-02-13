Jacqueline was never a frontrunner — some of us, i.e. many of us, didn't know she was a contestant until the last episode. She says several times over during her ITMs that she's very attracted to Arie. But something just isn't clicking. She doesn't elaborate on what that is, exactly. Is it Scottsdale? Is it the fact that you'd have to get married? Is it your upcoming years before your PhD? Is it the fact that you'd have to tote this guy around your hometown and say, "I like this man! We're going to get married!" in front of cameras? All of these are very valid reasons to leave The Bachelor. Jacqueline just doesn't seem that strong in her conviction. During her goodbye, she repeatedly kisses Arie. Deeply. Passionately, as if by kissing his face, she might absorb a new enthusiasm for him. (To be fair, this strategy seems to work for him.) She gulps at her wine, apologizes, and explains that her connection with Arie just isn't strong enough to take him home with her. Jacqueline, like a lot of people on this show, really needs a hug.