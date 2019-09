Bekah M. announced her departure from social media on September 17, and some eagle-eyed Bachelor aficionados put together clues suggesting the women moved into the house on September 21. There are eight "weeks" in a season (take that with a grain of salt, because I don't trust The Bachelor's interpretation of time), and eight weeks later is November 16. Based on that, the finale was probably filmed at the very end of that week — five days after Martinez apparently reported for duty on the weed farm in Humboldt County. Therefore, Martinez doesn't make it to the finale, meaning if my theory is correct, she gets kicked off...next week.