Update: Bekah M has responded to the news in an Instagram post. The photo features a fake missing persons ad on the side of a milk carton, and the contestant captioned the image, "found myself, quite literally, on this season of The Bachelor," adding "PSA: always call your mom back."
Noted.
Original story follows.
The Bachelor just got a whole new plot line. The North Coast Journal reported on Thursday that a woman named Rebekah Martinez, who was reported missing in California's Humboldt County, is none other than The Bachelor's Bekah M. After readers recognized her photo in the outlet's cover story about 35 people missing in Humboldt County, they gave The North Coast Journal a head's up. I have so many questions.
Advertisement
But let's start with the first one: what? According to the outlet, Martinez's mother had reported her missing at 1:06 a.m. on November 18, 2017. She apparently hadn't heard from her daughter since Martinez went to Humboldt County to reportedly work on a marijuana farm on November 12. She was removed from the missing person's list on Thursday when authorities confirmed that Rebekah Martinez was indeed the same Bekah M. we see on TV.
Second question: also, what? Let's look at the timeline. On September 17, 2017, Martinez announced that she was giving up social media for the next several weeks, so we can probably assume that was when she was filming The Bachelor. She then returned to Instagram on November 22 — ten days after she was reported missing. So why, up until Thursday, was she still on the missing persons list, when it was clear from social media she was alive and well? What happened during that week when Martinez and her mom weren't in contact? Are they in contact now?
If you want any of these answers, Martinez certainly won't tell you. She did address the news on her Twitter, but only via the humor fans have come to love her for, rather than any facts about the mix-up.
MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018
"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??" she wrote.
"honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted," she added. "let’s play a game: russian nesting doll or bachelor contestant?"
Advertisement
let’s play a game: russian nesting doll or bachelor contestant?— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018
Martinez doesn't seem too worried, so I guess we shouldn't be either? I guess this is what happens when you don't call your mom.
Refinery29 has reached out to Martinez for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement