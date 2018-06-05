Colton Underwood, ex-boyfriend to gymnast Aly Raisman and current contestant on The Bachelorette, has a bit of a Bachelor-related history. He revealed on last night's episode that he dated Tia Booth, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor. He claimed they'd spent "a weekend" together, but that they didn't have enough time to turn that "spark" into a "flame." (His words, not mine.)
"It makes me feel a little bit sick," Kufrin told Underwood when he broke the news. Kufrin and Booth, as fellow contestants on The Bachelor, are friends — Booth will even appear on next week's episode of The Bachelorette as a member of Kufrin's "girl crew."
Underwood, who has been fame-adjacent since dating Raisman back in 2016 and 2017, has expressed his affection for Booth on Twitter, too. Back in January, when the Bachelor aired, Underwood tweeted about Booth on the show. On January 29, he wrote, "Dr. Tia," adding a hearts emoji. (Booth is a physical therapist in Arkansas.)
Just a week later, he wrote, "Just watched
#TheBachelor - Krystal’s still making weird noises...Arie thinks everything is amazing...Tia keeps it real."
If his story is correct, then he tweeted these things right before or right as he started dating Booth. (If their relationship only lasted a weekend, then maybe it lasted from January 29 to February 5 exactly?)
Raven Gates, another Bachelor Nation alum and a good friend to Booth, spent last night dropping hints about Underwood and Booth's relationship. In short: Things don't look good!
"To drag him.. or not to drag him. That is the question....." Gates wrote last night, teasing fans. Later, she polled her followers: Should she spill the tea on Colton or should she wait until next week, when Booth shows up herself?
The answer is, as always, she should spill. But things like these have a way of spilling themselves anyway. Colton, I hope your tea isn't hot!
