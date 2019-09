Colton Underwood, ex-boyfriend to gymnast Aly Raisman and current contestant on The Bachelorette, has a bit of a Bachelor-related history. He revealed on last night's episode that he dated Tia Booth, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor. He claimed they'd spent "a weekend" together, but that they didn't have enough time to turn that "spark" into a "flame." (His words, not mine.)