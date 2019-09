Bekah Martinez Refuses To Play By The Rules Of Bachelor Nation

Martinez has always been a rule-breaker for the franchise. For starters, she has short hair. The Bachelor, in its fifteen years on the air, sticks almost exclusively to women with waist-length blowouts. She entered the show in a Mustang and a short cotton dress. When she left the show, she somewhat famously went to recuperate at a weed farm. (She went to clear her head but forgot to tell her mom that she wouldn’t have cell service. She was then listed as a missing person and generated many frantic headlines.) She later took to Instagram story to explain her struggle with sponsored content, a popular career choice for Bachelor alums. She has done some sponcon — on May 31, she shared a discount code to swimwear retailer Albion Fit — but she’s also mocked sponcon. In one video posted to Instagram caption “just your average sponsored post,” she mocks the popular Sugar Bear Hair gummies . She’s also very young. She was 22 when she started filming the show, the youngest a contestant had ever been. (Luyendyk was 36.)