Bekah Martinez Refuses To Play By The Rules Of Bachelor Nation

“Yeah, were [sic] totally 100% friends with each other! We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together JUST to be on your season/sitting here playing friends and then talk shit on Twitter (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative LOL)!” Martinez tweeted, mocking the two contestants. Booth and Underwood are pushing the limits of The Bachelor’s flimsy premise. Underwood, an NFL player who also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, dated Booth before he appeared on The Bachelorette. Then, on the current season of The Bachelorette, he wooed Becca Kufrin, a friend of Booth’s. He told Kufrin that he dated Booth — in his words, they’d spent “a weekend” together — but explained that they were just friends now. Nothing would ever come of it again.