With the exception of the “Men Tell All” episode that’s airing next week, there is only one episode left in this season of The Bachelorette. We’re finally going to know who Rachel Lindsay chose to be her one and only and confirm who was responsible for putting a ring on it. With our journey coming to an end, now also feels like an appropriate time to reflect on exactly what role race played in getting us to this point. Now that Lee is gone, hometowns have happened, and the final three men — Bryan, Peter, and Eric — met Rachel’s family in Monday night’s episode, racial dynamics have been explored from several different angles. With the first Black lead in the franchise’s history, this season of the Bachelorette essentially served us a utopian version of diversity and interracial dating.