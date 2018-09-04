ABC, Why Colton?

Unlike Viall, though, Underwood is young. He's 26, which isn't unheard of for the Bachelor, but it's still troubling. The Bachelor set the precedent for the franchise's general age. If Underwood is 26, his contestants will probably be younger than him — putting them in the 22-24 age range. Ben Higgins was 26 when he took on the Bachelor, which meant that the majority of his contestants were under 25. JoJo Fletcher, who went on to be the Bachelorette, was 24, as was Amanda Stanton, who has now become a franchise favorite. Two other franchise faves were the twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who were 23. Youth doesn't necessarily ruin the franchise, but it certainly appears to hinder the success of the relationships: Higgins ended his relationship with Lauren Bushnell (25 at the time) after a year, and, aside from Fletcher (who is still engaged to Jordan Rogers) nary a woman from Higgins' season has found love within the franchise.