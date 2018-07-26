Colton Underwood Won’t Talk About His Ex Aly Raisman Out Of Respect

Perhaps one of the biggest elephants in the room during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette — other than Garrett Yrigoyen's racist meme-liking and Lincoln Adim’s arrest for assault — was the fact that suitor Colton Underwood has a very famous ex. The 26-year-old previously dated athlete Aly Raisman, who’s been in the news recently for her involvement in the Larry Nassar abuse case. The former USA Gymnastics team doctor stands accused of sexually abusing over 140 girls, Raisman included, and it's for this reason that Underwood decided to stay quiet about their romantic past.
"To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now," he told Us Weekly. "She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all. I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there."
Advertisement
Raisman has remained strong during the entirety of this case, giving an inspiring speech at Nassar's sentencing and again this July at the 2018 ESPYs, which Underwood says is "unbelievable."
“To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.”— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018
Tonight, Aly Raisman and her sister survivors brought the #ESPYS audience to their feet. pic.twitter.com/0sVTI0wLUH
"She and all of her friends — and everything they have done — has honestly moved our society in such a positive way and such a positive direction," he added, giving us yet another reason to root for him on his upcoming stint on Bachelor In Paradise.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement