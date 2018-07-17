Update (June 26, 2018):
Tuesday, ABC released a partial list of who will appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. Of course, there will be surprise appearances throughout the season — it wouldn't be paradise without them.
The Bachelor in Paradise premiere date looms! This week, ABC revealed the official premiere date for the network's most ludicrous summer fare. Bachelor in Paradise, the wonky little sister to The Bachelor, will premiere on August 7, 2018.
BiP, for those unfamiliar, is a version of The Bachelor where contestants aren't necessarily tied to wooing just one contestant. Both women and men from previous seasons relocate to Puerto Vallarta for four weeks (sometimes less) so they can try to find a mate on the beach. It's dating on the beach with a twist: Each week, new contestants will arrive, and a rose ceremony will occur. At the rose ceremony, half of the contestants are allotted a rose to hand out. Like a glitzy game of musical chairs, one or two contestants won't receive a rose, just by the numbers.
The best part is that it works, apparently. Each of Bachelor in Paradise's four seasons has produced at least one successful couple. (Marcus and Lacey from season 1 have since broken up, but they did sort of get married.) Jade and Tanner Tolbert, the couple from season 2, have a baby. So do Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, the couple from season 3. Season 4 gave us Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan, who are currently engaged. Love can happen on the beach in Mexico!
Season 5 is currently filming, based on some drama going down on Bachelor Twitter. Here's who we know will be in attendance.