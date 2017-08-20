The Next Bachelor Nation Baby Will Be A Girl

It'll be a baby girl for Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, People reports. The newlyweds, who were married (by Chris Harrison, natch) on the season 4 set of Bachelor in Paradise this June, after meeting and falling in love during the reality show's third season, shared the news on social media after hosting a gender reveal party.
The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in 2018, joining three big brothers from Bass' first marriage.
Bass' sons were instrumental in revealing their new sibling's sex. Bass and Waddell broke the news by stuffing pink candy inside a tropical fish piñata, letting each boy take a swing. Let's hope they're a bit more gentle when the baby arrives, eh?
"We are pleased to announce the release of our baby girl Bass in February 2018," proud papa Bass wrote alongside footage from the party, which, as with all things related to Bachelor Nation, was emceed by Wells Adams. "My book Raising Girls and Where to Buy a Shotgun for Her Prom will be released shortly thereafter followed up by my fashion blog YouTube interactive. ALSO, WE ARE SO EXCITED."
"This is our professional gender reveal photo!" Waddell added. "IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!"
Baby Bass no doubt has a playmate already lined up. Fellow Bachelor Nation lovebirds Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed a daughter of their own last week. No name has been revealed, but it's a safe bet that both sets of parents will be steering clear of two familiar monikers: JoJo and Kaitlyn.
