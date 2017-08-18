There's A New Bachelor Baby! Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome A Darling Newborn

Here's some news from the Bachelor franchise that has zero drama attached: Bachelor in Paradise alumni Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.
"She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning," the couple said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."
E! News reports that the newborn arrived a month early and is a healthy 6 lbs., 8.8 oz., and 20 inches long.
Roper also shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, along with a gorgeous photo of her family of three.
"We did it! Our little sweetheart is here," she captioned the photo. "She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well."
The new mom also added the hashtags #bestdayever and #ilovemyfamily and gave a shoutout to Ava Women, a fertility, cycle, and health tracking bracelet the former BiP contestant has talked about using on her Instagram page in the past.
Last month, Roper and Tolbert went on a totally dreamy Hawaiian babymoon at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, and the photos were incredible. While in paradise, the couple hiked the Road to Hana, had scrumptious dinners, and got a chance to relish in some of their last few moments of relaxation as a couple before the new addition arrived.
Before welcoming her little girl into the world, Roper told her everyone at her bridal shower how she never thought she'd be a parent.
"I really never thought I was going to get married someday, let alone have a child, so [it] is really special [that] you’re all here," she said, adding that it was hard to imagine a happy marriage because of her parents' divorce.
Though Roper may have once had reservations, from the looks of the faces of she and her husband, they couldn't be more excited to embark on the journey of parenthood together.
