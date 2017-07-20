Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are another Bachelor success story. The show aims to create picture perfect relationships out of total strangers and, in their case, it totally worked. Even Jade can't believe she married the love of her life.
The pair of reality stars met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, and subsequently won the whole thing. They continue winning every day: Fast forward two years later and the couple is married and has a little baby girl on the way.
While at her beautiful baby shower in Los Angeles this weekend, Roper said a few words to her guests and shed a few tears.
Advertisement
"I really never thought I was going to get married someday, let alone have a child, so [it] is really special [that] you’re all here," she revealed.
She may have had her reservations about getting married, but she was still determined. Roper made her start on Chris Soules season of The Bachelor. Her success with Tanner on Paradise has given a lot of hope to a lot of other people, including recently married Paradise alum Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.
Now that Roper's having a baby, it's bringing up feelings and memories from her past, too.
“My parents, when they got divorced, it was really hard on me,” explained Roper. “I closed myself off to even the idea of love. I didn’t want to get married because I didn’t want to put my kids through the stuff that I felt.”
No matter what happens in the future, Roper is sure to be an amazing, supportive mom, especially after going through her parents' divorce.
Roper finished with “But meeting Tanner and everything coming together and feeling so right, and this feeling so right, I just feel so incredibly blessed."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement