Bachelor In Paradise Couple Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

There's a baby on the way for one of the most active Bachelor Nation couples, and the couple is finally sharing the sex of their baby-to-be.
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert shared a video exclusively to People announcing that they are expecting a baby girl.
In the video, the Bachelor in Paradise alums tell the camera on the dashboard that they are about to go into the doctor's office and find out the sex of the baby. Tolbert is wearing blue (signifying his wish for it to be a boy), but still admits "I think it's a girl." And he was right!
The site also aught up with the couple right before they revealed the sex of their child, which is where Tolbert, again, expressed how much he really wants a boy. "I’m hoping for a boy,” the 30-year-old said, seated next to his wife. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”
Roper doesn't exactly feel the same way, admitting she doesn't want too many kids. "He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade, also 30. According to the first video (made before they found out it's a girl) Roper revealed that the two have "solidified" a girl name, while the boy name was up in the air. Here's hoping we find out the name of the newest member of the Bachelor fam soon.
Watch the full reveal (and their parents excited reactions) in the video below.
