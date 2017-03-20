Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Posted Their First Baby Bump Photo

Earlier this month, Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert announced that they are expecting their first child together. Now, they're sharing the first photo of Jade's baby bump, and it looks like they're already an adorable family of three.
Jade shared a mirror selfie with Tanner's hands forming a heart over her bump. " #15weeks #thebabybumpbegins @ttolbert05," she tweeted, along with a heart emoji.
? #15weeks #thebabybumpbegins @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/eoSsfAe9XO— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 20, 2017
The couple also announced their pregnancy via Twitter, with an equally cute photo Jade shared on March 8.
We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping! We're absolutely head over heels in love already!? @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/2SU0N3GnHn— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 8, 2017
The Tolberts were married in 2016, after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. (Before that, Jade was a contestant on The Bachelor, and Tanner was a contestant on The Bachelorette.) The couple appeared on Marriage Boot Camp last year, where they got very real about their sex life. Luckily, their marital troubles seem to be in check now, and they look happier than ever.
In January, the couple told E! News that they were ready to have a baby. "We're thinking about it," Jade told the news outlet at the time. "I wouldn't be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two... We're building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children."
And while it's still early, the couple has already thought about their birthing plan, too. Jade recently told InTouch that she's considering the possibility of an "at-home water birth" if her pregnancy is a "low-risk" one. (In the same interview, Tanner said that he'd "do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers.")
Luckily, that's one chore Jade says she'll be just fine handling. "He works a lot, so I'll gladly take on most of the responsibility," she told InTouch of her husband. "I'm naturally nurturing, and I just can't wait to have our baby."
Hopefully, the couple will share more sweet photos along the way.
