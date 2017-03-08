Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Have Big News

The Bachelor in Paradise couple everyone was rooting for has some major news. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who met on the Bachelor spin-off and later got engaged, announced to In Touch Weekly that they are expecting their first child together.
The couple married last year in Dana Point, CA. That same month, Roper and Tolbert sat down with Us Weekly to discuss wedding details and the possibility of building a family together. Roper, who had just turned 30, told the magazine that she would love to have a baby in 2017. It looks like her wish has come true. And like their unconventional love story — not many can brag about wedded bliss post-reality TV — Roper is hoping for an unconventional childbirth, too. In Touch reports that she's looking into a home birth.
"If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth," Roper told In Touch. In fact, the magazine reveals that Roper once considered a career as a doula. "But Tanner's a little concerned," she explained.
As for Tolbert, he's excited about the prospect of fatherhood. Minus one thing: diapers. He explained to In Touch that he's willing to do every other chore to avoid changing a dirty diaper. "I'll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!" he told the magazine.
Roper is fine with that. The former Playboy model said that she's more than happy to have extra time with the little one when he or she arrives. For now, the two are focusing less on who will do what and are just excited to be parents.
"He works a lot, so I'll gladly take on most of the responsibility," Roper said when asked about parenting duties. "I’m naturally nurturing, and I just can’t wait to have our baby."
