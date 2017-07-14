Story from TV Shows

Jade & Tanner Tolbert's Babymoon Pictures Are Too Cute

Caitlin Flynn
When Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, even this skeptic totally teared up. They tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2016, and the couple announced in May that they're expecting a baby girl in September.
Babymoons are all the rage right now, so it's no surprise that the couple went on a dreamy five-day vacation to Maui. Jade and Tanner left the Hawaiian paradise (not to be confused with the Paradise where they first met) yesterday, and based on their adorable vacation photos, it looks like the couple had a blast.
“It’s our last day here in Maui! We are planning to snorkel this morning if we can manage to get out of bed. Haha,” Jade captioned an Instagram post. She included the hashtag #sunsoutbumpsout, and used a photo that showed off her adorable baby bump.
During their trip, Jade and Tanner took full advantage of all the amazing activities Hawaii has to offer. The couple attended a traditional Hawaiian luau, took amazing hikes, sunbathed, and enjoyed romantic dinners.
I'm pretty impressed by anyone who can manage a hike during their third trimester, and Jade was rightfully proud of achieving this feat. "We enjoyed the scenery's immaculate beauty and made it as far as Black Sand Beach! I'm pretty proud of us (and myself) for making it that far!" she wrote on Instagram."It was definitely strenuous and a challenge with the winding roads and the hikes, but I'm glad we even dared to attempt the whole road."
And of course, they enjoyed some relaxing quality time together because they're about to be really busy when the new addition to their family arrives.
Jade announced her pregnancy on Twitter in March, and the couple later revealed to People that their little bundle of joy will be a girl.
We can't wait to see photos of the Tolbert's baby. Something tells us she'll be totally adorable.
