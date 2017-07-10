This Bachelor In Paradise Couple’s Hawaiian Babymoon Looks So Dreamy

Planning the perfect babymoon is no easy feat. You have to pick a destination that works for both you and your significant other and is Zika-free, arrange all of the travel details while making sure you have access to a nearby bathroom, book an amazing room, and set an itinerary that is both fun and practical. You do have to account for the growing human inside of you, after all.
Though achieving the babymoon of your dreams may seem like it's out of reach, some couples have it mastered. Witness Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who were spotted living it up in the south of France, and Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who recently headed to Hawaii for what looked like a dream vacation.
The couple, who married in January 2016, proved that not only can true love be found on the drama-laden show, but that sustaining that love is totally possible. Roper and Tolbert announced in March that they're having a baby girl, and to celebrate the upcoming arrival, they booked a stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, according to E! News.
Since their arrival, the couple has been posting some of their adventures on Instagram. As expected, the pics are darling.
"I swear @jadelizroper is wearing bottoms," Tolbert captioned one adorable Instagram post.
"Just a warning in advance, be prepared for lots of belly pics this weekend," the mother-to-be posted with the hashtags, #babymoon#30weekspregnant.
"Loving that we are getting to relax in this setting together before baby Janner arrives. The sunsets here in Maui are absolutely breathtaking," Roper captioned one photo of she and her husband by the water. "We had so much fun at dinner last night watching all the traditional dances at the @drumsofthepacificluau and eating the luau feast!"
Congratulations to Roper and Tolbert! We can't wait to meet their little one.
