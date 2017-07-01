The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise has been beset with allegations of misconduct. Production was halted for two weeks while an investigation took place. And after the investigation ultimately cleared all parties of said misconduct, the embattled show has resumed filming in Sayulita, Mexico.
The contestants at the center of the controversy, Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson, were both reportedly invited back onto the set. In a really smart move, they both declined the invites, and won't be a part of the show. But Bachelor in Paradise still needs to address the scandal with their viewers, and we now have an idea of how this may go down.
Advertisement
According to Variety, Olympios and Jackson may still appear in upcoming episodes. The cameras were rolling before the incident took place, and an insider told Variety that there's "hours and hours" of footage featuring the two stars. That footage is likely to be edited and used when the show airs. Bachelor in Paradise will also discuss the gap in production, though we aren't yet sure how this will take place. We also don't know when the show will air, since it will miss its originally scheduled premiere date of August 8. Additionally, Jackson himself may appear on the check-in episode "The Bachelorette: Men Tell All" after the finale of this season's The Bachelorette.
This scandal has been exhausting for everyone involved. It's difficult to read both Olympios' official statement and details of her experience. While Demario Jackson was ultimately cleared of any misconduct, but it's important to note that Warner Bros., who produces Bachelor in Paradise, has a vested interest in resolving this scandal quickly and quietly. We get the sense that Olympios wants to retreat from public view for a moment, while Jackson is keen to tell his side of the story to us all.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement