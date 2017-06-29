Update: DeMario Jackson appears to have responded to Olympios' statement with a Godfather quote on Twitter.
"'I hope they will have the decency to clear my name with the same publicity with which they now have besmirched it' -Michael Corleone."
Original story follows.
Corinne Olympios has announced that her team has closed their investigation into the events surrounding the June 4 incident during production of Bachelor In Paradise. After just a week of filming, production on Bachelor in Paradise was suspended after allegations of misconduct. According to various sources, a producer filed a third-party complaint after witnessing both Olympios and DeMario Jackson get extremely drunk and head to the pool, where things escalated to "soft core porn," although they did not have sex.
"The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member," their statement read. "Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."
Now, according to Buzzfeed, Corinne's team has come to a similar conclusion. The final statement reads:
"In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor In Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.
My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return. I understand the media's interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans' concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now."
Corinne Olympios has released a statement saying her team's #BachelorInParadise investigation is complete pic.twitter.com/Dkl8hX3qNn— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) June 29, 2017
