Details Emerge About What Corinne Remembers From Bachelor In Paradise Incident

Last week, ABC abruptly halted Bachelor in Paradise filming due to allegations of "misconduct on set." Although details of the incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson remain scarce, the issue of consent is at the center of the crisis that shut down production. Specifically, Olympios may have been too intoxicated to consent to a sexual encounter with Jackson that was caught on tape. Although no charges have been filed, Olympios has reportedly hired a lawyer and publicist to navigate the aftermath.
According to a statement released by Olympios earlier this week, she has little memory of the night in question but "something bad obviously took place."
A source who spoke exclusively to E! News has shared what Olympios does remember. She says her last memory from that night is taking a shot of tequila. According to Olympios, she was blacked out for the majority of the night, and she hasn't seen the tape of the incident with Jackson.
The source also tells E! that Olympios remembers drinking two cups of champagne in the limo on the way to the set, as well as a dirty martini and one or two shots of tequila. She also barely ate throughout the day. The combination of extreme heat and alcohol consumption likely caused her to black out, the source says.
Some of Olympios' fellow cast members have told her that she was too intoxicated to walk and she fell down a flight of stairs. The source also says she fell face first in the Jacuzzi and is still covered in bruises, but has no recollection of these events.
E!'s source also says that Olympios didn't know she and Jackson would have a romantic storyline, and she had nothing to do with the complaint that was filed by a producer. They added that Olympios has spoken with the producer, who has since deleted their social media accounts and stopped answering phone calls.
The insider also reiterated what Olympios herself has stated: She wasn't capable of giving consent, and she wants to stand up for herself and other women who have been in the same situation.
