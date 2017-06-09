When it comes to pregnancy, I am — shall we say — not so traditional. The only maternity clothes I wear are black, more or less; I’m doing everything I can to avoid having an actual baby shower; I’ve written quite publicly on the internet about being pregnant but still haven’t announced anything on Facebook; and I hate hate hate it when people call me “Mama.” (No judgments if that’s your thing. I just can’t stand it.) But there’s one “basic” pregnancy thing I embraced without so much as a second thought: the babymoon.
I mean, if there’s any way you can take a babymoon, why wouldn’t you? It’s a very legit excuse for a fabulous vacation: You have a huge reason to celebrate, and travel is probably going to get a lot more complicated and expensive very soon, so you might as well do it now. Of course, deciding to take a babymoon is easy, but actually picking a destination can be tough — you have to weigh the pluses and minuses of a long and potentially uncomfortable flight, there are food-and-drink considerations to take into account (Napa Valley? Probably not this time), and, of course, there’s Zika. And then there are the very real adjustments you may need to make to your typical travel habits once you get where you’re going (hiking and biking may not be quite as fun as they once were when you have a 15-pound medicine ball strapped to your torso).
So while there’s no perfect one-size-fits-all babymoon itinerary, I gotta tell you ours came pretty close, with one major exception: It wasn’t long enough. Ahead, how I figured out where to go, what to do, and how to have the best babymoon ever.