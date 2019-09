I mean, if there’s any way you can take a babymoon, why wouldn’t you? It’s a very legit excuse for a fabulous vacation: You have a huge reason to celebrate, and travel is probably going to get a lot more complicated and expensive very soon, so you might as well do it now. Of course, deciding to take a babymoon is easy, but actually picking a destination can be tough — you have to weigh the pluses and minuses of a long and potentially uncomfortable flight, there are food-and-drink considerations to take into account (Napa Valley? Probably not this time), and, of course, there’s Zika . And then there are the very real adjustments you may need to make to your typical travel habits once you get where you’re going (hiking and biking may not be quite as fun as they once were when you have a 15-pound medicine ball strapped to your torso).